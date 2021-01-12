Streamr (DATA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Streamr has a total market cap of $31.14 million and $1.69 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

