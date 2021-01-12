Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.