Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in December

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
SUOPY traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.48.
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sumco
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.