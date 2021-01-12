Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in December

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SUOPY traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

