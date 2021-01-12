Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $76.07. 6,593,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

