Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,205,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.