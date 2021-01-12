Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEPGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

SEPGY stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

