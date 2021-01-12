Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.