Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Superior Gold Company Profile
