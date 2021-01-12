SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

GMED opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.