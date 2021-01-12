Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €101.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.86 ($130.42).

Shares of SY1 opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €106.26 and a 200 day moving average of €110.22. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

