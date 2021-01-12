Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €117.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.71 ($130.25).

SY1 opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.22. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

