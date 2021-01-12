SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share.
SYNNEX stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
