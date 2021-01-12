Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 851,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

