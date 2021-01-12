Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and $2.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00386980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,255,559 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

