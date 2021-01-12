T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of TROW opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $158.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

