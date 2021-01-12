Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

TVE opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

