Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,957% compared to the average daily volume of 448 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

