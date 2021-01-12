TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GLG opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. TD has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

