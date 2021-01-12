Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.