Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

