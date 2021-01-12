Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

