Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of TEI stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
