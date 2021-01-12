Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TEI stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

