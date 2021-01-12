Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Teradata by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,010 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

