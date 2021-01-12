Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $332,481.99 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $332,481.99 and $248.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.01358490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00549669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00201901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.