Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.15). 17,881,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,346. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.04.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

