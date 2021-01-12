Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 0.7%

Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 358,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 537,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Teucrium Wheat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

