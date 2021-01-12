TFF Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,906% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,632,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TFFP stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.