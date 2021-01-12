Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THLLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

THLLY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. Thales has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

