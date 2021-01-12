The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 513.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 94.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

ALL traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,706. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.