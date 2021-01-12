The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

