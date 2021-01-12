The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.56 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

