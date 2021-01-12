The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$66.00.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.20.

Shares of BNS opened at C$68.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.18. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

