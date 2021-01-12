The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on January 29th

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.86 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. The Character Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 179.96 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.09.

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

