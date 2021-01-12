The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on January 29th

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.86 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. The Character Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 179.96 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.09.
The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile
