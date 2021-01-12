The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NYSE SCHW opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

