The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 581,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

