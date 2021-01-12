The Gap (NYSE:GPS) & Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Critical Analysis

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Gap has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.9% of The Gap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of The Gap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Gap and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap -7.71% -24.81% -4.67% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Gap and Destination XL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap $16.38 billion 0.51 $351.00 million $1.97 11.32 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

The Gap has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Gap and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap 2 12 5 0 2.16 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Gap presently has a consensus price target of $23.26, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 979.33%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than The Gap.

Summary

The Gap beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

