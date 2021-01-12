The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.25 ($15.63).

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON GOG traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,082 ($14.14). 95,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,947. The company has a market cap of £467.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.21. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.