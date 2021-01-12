The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $295.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

