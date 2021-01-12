The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $320.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

GS stock opened at $293.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $295.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

