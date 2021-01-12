The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.