The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.72.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

