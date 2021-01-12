The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $137.10. 195,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.