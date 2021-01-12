The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,618. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.