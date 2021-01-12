The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

