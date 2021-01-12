The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 15,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.