The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

