The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

