The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 74,828 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

