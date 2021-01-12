The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.40. The stock had a trading volume of 357,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

