The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

