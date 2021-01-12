The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.52.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 874,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.